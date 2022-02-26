Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 53,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.25.
In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.