Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.70. 53,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

