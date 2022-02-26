Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

ALKS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,464. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $683,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 111,804 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.