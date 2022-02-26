Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 39.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,799,000 after purchasing an additional 514,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,388,050. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

