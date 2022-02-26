ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALE. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in ALLETE by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in ALLETE by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ALLETE by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ALLETE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

