ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.33.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 417,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 286,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.