Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.47

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.47 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 14828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 29,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.