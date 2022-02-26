AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AWF stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

