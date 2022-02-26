Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.78.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
