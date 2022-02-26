Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 570686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Specifically, Director Jason Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 529,579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 61,263 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

