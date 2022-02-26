Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 19,613 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84.
  • On Wednesday, January 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 127 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,714.50.
  • On Monday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,826 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00.
  • On Friday, January 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,497 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $281,833.75.
  • On Wednesday, January 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,588 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20.
  • On Tuesday, January 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,354 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,294.50.
  • On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21.
  • On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23.

Shares of ALTG opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALTG shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

