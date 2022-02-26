Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.