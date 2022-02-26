Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

