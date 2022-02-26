Ambire AdEx Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $61.59 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003875 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 152,469,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,026,572 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

