Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by TheStreet

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.
NYSE AMCR opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.
In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.
About Amcor (Get Rating)
Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.
