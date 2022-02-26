Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $199.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $159.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.67. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.