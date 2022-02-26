American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.46 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,364 shares of company stock worth $637,279. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

