American International Group Inc. Has $16.26 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,368 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of First Solar worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

FSLR stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.62.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

