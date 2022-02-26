American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

BLDR opened at $72.72 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.