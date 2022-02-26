American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $233.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,393. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in American Tower by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

