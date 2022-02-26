American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $286.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $311.00 to $286.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.80.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

