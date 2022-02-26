American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

AMWD opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

