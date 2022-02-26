Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.00.

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$221.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.14.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

