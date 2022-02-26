Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 967.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 178,526 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amgen by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 306,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

