Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

AMPL opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 115,228 shares valued at $6,963,368. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.