Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 101,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,176,755 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $19.32.

Specifically, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and have sold 115,228 shares worth $6,963,368. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.