Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.93 million.Amplitude also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,724. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and have sold 115,228 shares worth $6,963,368. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,368,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

