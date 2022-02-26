Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. First Community posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. First Community has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Community by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

