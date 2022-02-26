Analysts Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holley.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 195,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Holley during the second quarter worth about $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,547,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

