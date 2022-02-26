Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Steinberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 118,783 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Navigator by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter.

NVGS traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 96,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,862. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 2.25.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.