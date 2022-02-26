Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.23 Million

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to report sales of $612.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $634.84 million and the lowest is $571.20 million. Saia posted sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $9.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.48. 206,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.81. Saia has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.