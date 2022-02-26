Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will announce $18.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $17.86 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChromaDex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 147,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChromaDex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 184,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

