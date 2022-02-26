Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will announce $18.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $17.86 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 184,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.75.
About ChromaDex (Get Rating)
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.