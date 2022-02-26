Analysts Expect CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.23) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CinCor Pharma.

CINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 291,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,392. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

