Analysts Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $51,957,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $49,725,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,007,000 after buying an additional 3,002,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 389.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 2,132,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after buying an additional 1,886,750 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

