Analysts Expect Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.19). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vaxxinity.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000.

NASDAQ VAXX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,896. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26.

About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.