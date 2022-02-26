Analysts Offer Predictions for Airbus SE’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Airbus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year.

Get Airbus alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbus from €150.00 ($170.45) to €165.00 ($187.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Airbus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.