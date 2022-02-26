Analysts Offer Predictions for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

HD opened at $316.65 on Friday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.93. The company has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

