Analysts Set AXA SA (EPA:CS) Target Price at €29.96

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €30.67 ($34.85).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($38.63) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EPA CS traded up €0.24 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €24.77 ($28.15). 10,640,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.37. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

