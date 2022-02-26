Analysts Set Expectations for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.76 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.65 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average of $362.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,606,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,119,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

