Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target at $7.46

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE HL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,588,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,946. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93, a PEG ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.