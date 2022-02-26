Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Price Target at $37.88

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,521. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

