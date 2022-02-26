Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $40.80

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on LC. Maxim Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 1,752,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

