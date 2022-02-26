Analysts Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Target Price at $250.00

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&G in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.13) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

