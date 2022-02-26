Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price at $552.22

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $552.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,237 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,051 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $461.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.71. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

