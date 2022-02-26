Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $341.50

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $45,181,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $58,800,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $37,246,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

