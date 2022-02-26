Analysts Set Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT at $2.30

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on QUISF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

QUISF opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.