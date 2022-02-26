Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Price Target at C$6.89

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

SES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SES stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,791. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.16. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.