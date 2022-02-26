Analyzing Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) and Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) and Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Group and Engagesmart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.87 -$8.08 million ($0.32) -6.03 Engagesmart $216.28 million 16.01 -$6.68 million N/A N/A

Engagesmart has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Engagesmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -13.00% -15.25% -5.10% Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Engagesmart shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Elm Group and Engagesmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Engagesmart 0 2 7 1 2.90

Engagesmart has a consensus target price of $33.06, suggesting a potential upside of 54.39%. Given Engagesmart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Engagesmart is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Summary

Engagesmart beats Great Elm Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Engagesmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving. EngageSmart Inc. is based in BRAINTREE, Mass.

