Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will post $154.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $122.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $584.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.90 million to $584.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $725.80 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $730.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

PLAN traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,023 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $13,288,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

