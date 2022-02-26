Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANDE. Stephens raised Andersons from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. Andersons has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,705 shares of company stock worth $2,316,589 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

