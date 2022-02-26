Andrew D. Wolff Buys 250 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CFO Andrew D. Wolff acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.17 per share, for a total transaction of $19,542.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $88.63 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.43.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRUP shares. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,032 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,156 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9,556.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

